Technical Glitch at Srisailam Project: Efforts Underway to Restore Damaged Gate Components

Srisailam: A technical issue has been reported at the Srisailam Project, where a malfunction occurred in the panels of gates 2 and 3 due to a burnt brake coil. The incident took place as authorities were raising the height of the gates to manage the heavy inflow of floodwaters.

The malfunction has raised concerns about the smooth operation of the gates, which are crucial for controlling the water levels during this period of increased flooding. Officials are currently working on restoring the damaged brake coils to ensure the gates function properly and prevent any further complications.

Efforts are being made to repair the issue as quickly as possible to maintain the safety and efficiency of the dam operations. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure there are no disruptions in managing the floodwaters. Further updates will be provided as repair work progresses.