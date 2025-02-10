Techno-Cultural Fest concludes at SRM

Neerukonda(Guntur district): The four-day Techno-Cultural Fest, INFINITUS’25 has come to a show-stopping end at SRM-AP with an incredible lineup of artistes featuring on the final two days, including renowned music composer-performer duo Salim-Sulaiman Merchant.

The duo and their team enthralled the audience with their popular hits and electrifying performances, transforming the campus into a captivating concert where they showcased an unforgettable stage.

The cultural performances also included a stand-up comedy act by Hoody, mesmerising songs by Ram Miryala and a final showdown by DJ Akram. The performing artists set the stage ablaze with their incredible zeal and talent, and the grounds of SRM University-AP became a platform for fun, creativity and enjoyment.

The final day of the Techno-Cultural Fest also hosted the much-awaited Mr and Ms Fresher competition, where the brightest, most talented, and deserving candidates were chosen as the title winners.

Aashir Aftab Md, a first-year B Tech student, and Pratyusha Karmakar, a first-year MBA student were selected as Mr and Ms Fresher, respectively. Other cultural programmes included Tech Tales, Cyber Vogue, Cyber Sway, Cyber Tunes and Glitch Stage where participants put on exemplary performances and won spectacular prizes. INFINITUS’25, organised under the aegis of the Directorate of Student Affairs and the Student Council of the university, was a resounding success, a memorable experience celebrating innovation, talent and creativity.