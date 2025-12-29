Vizianagaram: Ancient India was centuries ahead of the world in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, architecture, metallurgy, medicine, astronomy, and management sciences, highlighted author Madan Gupta.

Addressing students and faculty members at a lecture programme that focused on ‘Apurva Bharatam – the timeless technological heritage of Sanatana Bharatiya tradition’ hosted by Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM), Vizianagaram, Madan Gupta drew insights from his acclaimed book ‘Apurva Bharatam’ while speaking about technological wisdom embedded in ancient Indian knowledge systems, ranging from advanced town planning, water management, and civil engineering to concepts of consciousness-based sciences.

Madan Gupta called upon Gen Z and student communities to reclaim India’s intellectual legacy and contribute to making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Speaking on the occasion, Institution Director Majji Sashibhushana Rao stated that Madan Gupta is widely respected for his extensive literary contributions on Indian culture and knowledge traditions.

Principal DV Ramamurthy observed that the book serves as an invaluable resource for students, researchers and the general public.