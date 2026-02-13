  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Tragic Road Accident Near Chittoor Claims Six Lives

  • Created On:  13 Feb 2026 10:30 AM IST
For representational purpose
X

For representational purpose

A severe road accident occurred on the outskirts of Chittoor city on Friday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals.

A severe road accident occurred on the outskirts of Chittoor city on Friday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. The incident took place at the Biweekly Circle and has left the local community in shock.

A speeding car collided forcefully with a container lorry, causing the front of the vehicle to be completely crushed. The car became lodged beneath the lorry, leaving those inside with no chance of escape. All six occupants of the car lost their lives instantly.

Upon receiving the alert, police arrived promptly at the scene. They used gas cutters to cut open the vehicle and recover the bodies.

Tags

Chittoor Road AccidentBiweekly Circle CrashSix Killed in Car-Lorry CollisionOverspeeding TragedyFatal Highway Accident
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Telangana Municipal elections results live updates: Counting begins across the state

Telangana Municipal elections results live updates: Counting begins across the state
Share it
X