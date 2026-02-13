Tragic Road Accident Near Chittoor Claims Six Lives

A severe road accident occurred on the outskirts of Chittoor city on Friday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. The incident took place at the Biweekly Circle and has left the local community in shock.

A speeding car collided forcefully with a container lorry, causing the front of the vehicle to be completely crushed. The car became lodged beneath the lorry, leaving those inside with no chance of escape. All six occupants of the car lost their lives instantly.

Upon receiving the alert, police arrived promptly at the scene. They used gas cutters to cut open the vehicle and recover the bodies.