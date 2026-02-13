Alumni gift 15 tables to Nunna ZPHS

Vijayawada: In a generous gesture, donors and alumni have provided 15 tables to teachers of PM SHRI Zilla Parishad High School in Nunna village of Vijayawada Rural mandal within NTR District on Thursday. The school has 15 classrooms where classes are being conducted, but teachers have no separate tables, and they are using students’ desks for their work. Following a request from Headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad, alumni association representative Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy took the initiative to mobilise support. Responding positively, former students Tadepalli Venugopala Rao, a retired Railway official, and Korivi Pramila of Adavinekkalam, along with Naredla Satyanaayana Reddy, sponsored and arranged for the preparation of 15 new tables, which were handed over to the school.

The tables were presented to Headmaster Ravi Prasad by Vijayawada Rural Mandal Education Officer Suribabu in the presence of Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy. In addition, Yarkareddy Vemareddy (Venkat Reddy) set up a sheet-roofed shed for the Mid-Day Meals agency to facilitate the smooth functioning of the programme.