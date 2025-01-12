Technology is key to solve India’s challenges: ISRO Chairman

Sri City: The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Sri City celebrated its 2024 batch convocation on Saturday. A total of 298 degrees were conferred during the event by Prof MV Karthikeyan, Director (Additional Charge).

Dr Sridhar Vembu, Chairperson of IIIT Sri City and Founder & CEO of Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd., virtually presided over the convocation, while ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath participated online as the Chief Guest.

In his annual report, Prof Karthikeyan highlighted achievements in academics, research and sports. He also noted the ongoing campus infrastructure development aimed at supporting the institute’s future growth.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Sridhar Vembu urged them to transition from learners to contributors, emphasising their responsibility to serve their organisations, communities and the nation. Dr S Somanath told the graduates to focus on six success traits: Passion, Commitment, Excellence, Determination, Focus and Learnability, while emphasising the importance of Humility, Honesty and Integrity. He stressed that technology is key to solving India’s challenges like poverty and security.

The degree awardees included 5 PhDs, 2 MS, 2 MTech, and 289 BTech, students specialising in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). M Mohan Sai Krishna in computer Science and Dacharla Sreeja in Electronics and Communications won the gold medals in BTech.

IIIT’s senate members including Chairman of Sri City C Sriniraju, MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Vice President of Caterpillar Technology Bhuvan Anandakrishnan and Chief Technologist at AWS India Shalini Kapoor among others were present.