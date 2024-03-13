Technova-2024 at Sri Vishnu Engg College concludes

Bhimavaram: The two-day national-level women technology conference ‘Technova 2024’ concluded at the campus of Vishnu Engineering College for Women on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, Convener Dr A Srikrishna informed that as many as 400 students from 46 engineering colleges attended the conference to participate in the competitions including Hackathon, Makeathon, Project Presentations, Coding Contests, Quiz programmes, Business Events, Technical Treasure Hunt, Geo Wall Competition, Young Manager, 3D Modelling, Circuit Craft event and others.

Pawan Kusuma, Designer at Microsoft-Bangalore, who was the special guest for the inaugural programme on Monday, said that students should build the ladder to a higher life with their own ideas.

Vice-principal Dr P Srinivasa Raju said that women are excelling in various fields in the corporate sector and there is need for women engineers and women managers.

Later, prizes and certificates and cash incentive prizes of around Rs 1.10 lakh were distributed to the winners. Apart from this, 14 teaching and non-teaching staff members who have completed ten years of service in the college were also felicitated and given prizes on behalf by the college management. Besides, the winners of "Sporty Fi", an annual sports competition, organised for the students and staff of the college, were also given incentive prizes.