Telangana govt. whip demands national status to Palamuru project

Telangana government whip Guvvala Balaraju demanded national status to the Palamuru project. In the thanks giving speech to the governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Balaraju said that Telangana has become an ideal state in the country for its development and welfare schemes.

"The centre has not accorded a penny for the Mission Bhagiratha scheme which provides drinking water supply to every household in the state. The scheme had been designed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao keeping in mind the public health," Balaraju said.

He continued that Telangana had overcome power issues soon after achieving statehood. "However, some people are criticising the Chief Minister and they have to wake up after listening to the governor's speech," he added.

Guvvala Balaraju further said the people are objecting to the Palamuru project. "The Kaleshwaram project which has been successfully completed by the Chief Minister did not get national status and now it is necessary to accord national status to Palamuru-Rangareddy project," he said, asking the BJP leaders to take the matter to the notice of the centre.