Chittoor must lead in Swarna Andhra goals: Dinakar

Chittoor: Chairman of the Twenty Point Programme (Swarna Andhra–Viksit Bharat), Lanka Dinakar, reviewed major Education and Health initiatives in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, Mayor Amuda and officials from various departments took part in the meeting. Dinakar said Chittoor should emerge as a leading district in achieving the Vidya –Vaidya Swarna Andhra goals in line with the State and national vision of Viksit Bharat. He stressed the need for full and effective implementation of key programmes, especially those under the National Health Mission.

He noted that Ayushman Bharat–Dr NTR Arogya Seva is helping the district move towards better healthcare delivery.

Officials said Chittoor is making progress through human resource development with strong focus on education and health. Schemes such as Talli Ki Vandanam and the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Programme have reduced school dropout rates.

Under PM SHRI–Mana Badi Mana Bhavishyathu, schools are seeing improved infrastructure. Dinakar highlighted that 100 percent institutional deliveries were achieved in the district, with infant and maternal mortality rates recorded well below the State average.

Since 2024, Ayushman Bharat and NTR Arogya Seva have supported 2.30 lakh patients with Rs 436 crore.

He directed officials to prioritise safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission and speed up AMRUT 2.0 planning.

He also called for faster implementation of PM Surya Ghar. Dinakar said coordinated efforts in health, nutrition, education and infrastructure would help Chittoor become a model district for Swarna Andhra.

DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani, ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, DEO Varalakshmi, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan PD Venkataramana, DWMA PD Ravi Kumar, Agriculture officer Muralikrishna and others participated.