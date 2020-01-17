Telugu states Chief Secretaries to meet today to chalk out pending reorganisation issues

The two Telugu states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretaries Somesh Kumar and Neelam Sawhney will visit in Amaravati on Friday. The meeting will reportedly discuss the pending issues on Andhra Pradesh bifurcation act, river water sharing and asset allocation. The pending issues mentioned in the 9th and 10th schedule in the act will be discussed on Friday's meeting.

In the wake of chief secretaries meeting, the TNGO hopes that the decision would be made to shift Telangana employees working in AP to the state. The latest move of chief secretaries meeting has come after the chief ministers have come to an understanding to clear all the pending issues post bifurcation of the state.

In additions to issues mentioned above, 13 complicated issues like division of assets and liabilities of erstwhile APSRTC, Deccan Infrastructure and Landholdings Limited (DIL), erstwhile State Finance Corporation, dues between power utilities of the two States and others.