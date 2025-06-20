Telugu states should use Godavari water together

Vijayawada: Responding to Telangana’s objection over the Banakacharla project, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu suggested that both Telugu states should use Godavari waters together, especially the waters that would otherwise flow into the sea.

Addressing the media here, he said: “Both states are already using Godavari water. Apart from Polavaram, other projects haven’t received formal approval. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, Polavaram is under construction. So, we are transferring water to another basin from the last reaches of the Godavari stream”.

He recalled previous disputes between officials of both states over the Krishna Barrage and how they were resolved through discussions with the Governor. “It’s not beneficial to fight over the limited Krishna waters. Let us continue with existing project-wise allocations until the new tribunal finalizes fresh allocations. I started many projects in united Andhra Pradesh, including Devadula and Kalwakurthy. We fought in the Assembly over Yellampalli. I never objected to Kaleshwaram.”

He questioned why there should be disputes over water usage that would otherwise flow into the ocean. “If legal clarity is required, we can discuss it with the Centre. Creating conflict over such usage is unreasonable. No one benefits from water disputes between the two states - it only misleads the public. There is no need for conflict. Telangana can build the projects and use the water—who’s stopping it?”, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his vision is for both Telugu states to emerge as number one.