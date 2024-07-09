Telugu student dies in tragic accident in USA

A tragic incident occurred on Monday (July 8) as Gadde Saisurya Avinash, a student from Chitya, Gopalapuram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh, lost his life after accidentally falling into a waterfall in America. Avinash had gone to America in January 2023 to pursue his higher studies (MS) and was staying at his sister's house.

According to family members, Avinash had gone with his elder sister's family to visit a friend's house on July 7. They decided to explore the nearby waterfalls where the unfortunate incident took place. Avinash accidentally fell into the waterfalls and tragically drowned.

The news of Avinash's untimely death has left his family and relatives in Andhra Pradesh devastated. They had high hopes for Avinash's future and were eagerly awaiting his return as a successful graduate. His elder sister in America has confirmed that arrangements are being made to bring Avinash's body back to his native village.