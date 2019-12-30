Temperatures drop down in two Telugu states, may get severe in coming days

The temperatures has dropped down in two Telugu states due to the snowfall in parts of the state. The fog and cold waves intensified in Telugu states. From 6 o'clock in the evening due to cold waves, people are sitting at home wearing masks and are afraid to get out until the clock ticks 8 in the morning. Between 6am and 8am, the roads are not seen under the influence of snow. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, dry weather is likely to occur in the state

In Adilabad of Telangana State, the temperature reached 5 degrees while it is recorded at 2 degrees in the forest. The same situation is expected for another five days. Meteorological department said that the temperatures in Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagityala and Peddapally districts will be decreased further on Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorological department officials said that there will be showers in the coastal area and Rayalaseema over the next 24 hours. Two days later, the effect of the Western Disturbance, which is set in the north, is expected to be overcast in the next few days and in the coast, slight thunderstorms likely to occur.