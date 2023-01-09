Temperatures drop in Andhra Pradesh as Cold waves grip the state

With the effect of a cold wave hitting Andhra Pradesh, the minimum temperatures are dropping like never before and the intensity of cold winds increased. Minimum temperatures in the Visakhapatnam agency have fallen to record lows by decreasing by 3 to 5 degrees normal.



The minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees was recorded in Hukumpet, G.Madugula Mandal Kunthalam, Gudem Kottaveedhi Mandal GK Street along with 'Chintapalli' which is described as Andhra Kashmir in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Before that, the record was 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Dumbriguda mandal center, Gamparai in Pedabayalu mandalrecorded 2.6 degrees, Kokkisa in Hukumpeta mandal 2.7 degrees, Gorrelametta in Munchangiputtu mandal 2.8 degrees, Pedabayalu mandal 2.9 degrees, Paderu 3.1 degrees respectively. People and tourists are surprised as it has dropped to 1.5 degrees for the first time.



The Indian Meteorological Department has already announced that the cold wave will affect the states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha with the minimum temperatures likely to fall 5 to 6 degrees below normal.



The officials of the weather department said that a cold wave has hit our state due to the air circulation (winds blowing in high places of the atmosphere) and westerly winds. The weather department said that this situation will continue for three days. It has been said that especially in Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Eluru, West Godavari, and Visakha districts, the intensity of cold will be high.