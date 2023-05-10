Temperatures likely to spike up in Andhra Pradesh for next few days

After rains for last week in Andhra Pradesh, the temperatures likely to spike up in the coming days. Meanwhile, a temperature of 42 degrees were recorded in Sambepalli of Annamayya district, Nallamada and Madakasira of Sathyasai district on Tuesday. In many areas, the temperature was more than 40 degrees and people were facing difficulties due to lack of heatwaves.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature will rise further from Wednesday. It is said that the temperature will be 2 to 4 degrees higher than normal.



Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD BR Ambedkar said that there is a possibility of rain in 28 mandals of the state on Wednesday. He said that high temperatures are likely to be recorded in those zones. People are advised to be alert and take appropriate precautions.