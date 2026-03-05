Temperatures spike in AP, Telangana maid summer, likely to increase further

The summer has begun with intense heat, causing problems for residents as March kicks off. Meteorological Department officials warn that if the current situation persists, conditions will worsen in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department has stated that the sun’s intensity will increase gradually from March through May, leading to more severe heat waves, according to Prakhar Jain, MD of the State Disaster Management Organisation.

In Andhra Pradesh, March could see higher-than-normal temperatures in districts such as Srikakulam, Prakasam, Markapuram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, and Kadapa. Heat waves are also likely to persist for several days in Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Markapuram districts.

From March to May, temperatures are expected to rise across most districts, with exceptions in some parts of Srikakulam, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Severe heat waves are anticipated in Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore, Kurnool, and Nandyal.

Similarly, Telangana officials forecast rising temperatures across nearly all districts from March through May, urging residents to take necessary precautions against the heat.