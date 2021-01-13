Temple attacks to divert attention of people, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs|) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy suspected the hand of political forces (TDP) behind the attacks on temples in remote areas to divert the attention of people when the state government launched house sites distribution programme in a big way.

Speaking to media persons at party office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy found that the incidents were aimed at diverting people's attention. He said when the state government had decided to launch Amma Vodi programme and the State Election Commissioner (SEC) issued panchayat election schedule suddenly without taking into consideration Covid vaccination programme.

Referring to decentralisation of administration, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the process would be completed in the coming four or five months after clearance of legal issues.

He said the SEC who is in a hurry to conduct panchayat polls now had failed to conduct panchayat elections in 2018 during TDP regime.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the opposition should not link the religion with politics as religion was a personal matter. He warned that government had decided to act sternly if any one tries to instigate people to disturb communal harmony.