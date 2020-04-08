Temple priests in Andhra Pradesh to get cash relief of Rs. 5000 amid coronavirus lockdown

Andhra Pradesh: The chief minister who reviewed the current situation of the coronavirus has decided to grant Rs.5000 for the priests who are working across the state. In view of the coronavirus lockdown, devotees have been denied access to temples until April 14 in accordance with government instructions. While the priests are performing programs at all temples with which the situation has become a problem for priests as they had no source of income. "Hence the govt offered a cash relief of Rs.5000 for as many as 2800 priests, " Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao said.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit in the state on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, minister Gautam Reddy, Chief Secretary S Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary of Medical Health Department Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of Industries, Rajath Bhargav were present. With the rapid test Kit, one can perform the coronavirus tests for 20 samples in a day and moreover, the test could have appeared within 50 minutes.

On the other hand, 15 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state as of Wednesday morning, the number of corona victims in the state had reached 329.