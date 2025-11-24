Temples to be transformed as spiritual centres

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that all temples in the State will be transformed as spiritual centers by streamlining endowments department, as per directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister N Lokesh.

Along with Venkatagiri MLA Kurukonda Ramakrishna, he laid foundation for the reconstruction of Audilakshmi Ammavari temple at Penchalakona village of Rapur mandal on Sunday. Minister Anam said Rs 118 crore were allocated for development of temples under Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Nellore district. Also, funds were sanctioned for reconstruction of temple in Yachavaram village of Balayapalle mandal of erstwhile Nellore district.

MLA K Ramakrishna said that temples in the erstwhile Nellore district have been securing past glory after the coalition government emerged to power. He appealed Minister Anam to take steps for getting permission from forest department for construction of double road in Penchalakona village.