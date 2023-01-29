Temporary suspension of visits to Polluru waterfalls

Rampachodavaram(ASR district): Entry of visitors has been temporarily suspended at Polluru waterfalls in Mothugudem area of Chinturu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

At the waterfalls, there has been a deterioration in sanitation with the dumping of plastic bottles, bags, empty liquor bottles, paper plates, and food waste.

The Forest Department has taken steps to improve these conditions. Chinturu DFO Vakapalli Saibaba confirmed that they have stopped tourists from coming to the waterfalls for five days. In the meantime, the responsibility of bringing the sanitary conditions at Polluru waterfalls back to normal has been handed over to the Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS).

He added that better facilities will be provided to the tourists at the waterfalls. He said that security measures will be strengthened at the waterfalls. Arrangements will be made for women to change clothes and toilets. Construction of BT road from R&B road point to waterfall will also be done, he said.

Meanwhile, the proposal to levy parking fee for vehicles and entry fee for tourists will also be implemented soon. It is learnt that the government has accepted the proposals submitted by the forest department. If this materialises, a check-post will be set up at the Polluru waterfalls.