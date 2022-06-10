Tension erupts in Mangalagiri as TDP cadre tries to set up Anna Canteen

Tensions continued in Mangalagiri in Guntur district in the wake of TDP's announcement that it would set up an Anna canteen. The party ranks were outraged when municipal staff sacked the Anna canteen set up by TDP leaders on Thursday. TDP leaders again announced that they would set up a canteen wherever they were removed and the police deployed at the NTR statue on Friday. The TDP ranks fiercely resisted as the police tried to remove the canteens.

The situation became tense as large-scale activists arrived there. After that, the TDP leaders started the charity event by hoisting canteen banners. On the occasion, TDP senior leader and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu questioned why the government was fed up with giving rice to the poor and criticized the removal of the canteen as a shame. He commented that the days were near for the YSRCP government.

TDP SC cell state president MS Raju said Mangalagiri municipal officer Hemalatha Reddy was accused of working on the behest of Ramakrishna Reddy.