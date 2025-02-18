Tension Escalates in Tuni Ahead of Vice Chairman Election

Tuni, Kakinada District – High tension erupted in Tuni as the election for the Municipal Vice Chairman, which has already faced three postponements, is set to take place today. The atmosphere is charged as both Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) corporators converge on the municipal office, while YCP supporters have initiated a 'Chalo Tuni' rally.

In response to the escalating situation, police have implemented heavy security measures, including the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits public gatherings. Law enforcement officials reported attempts by party ranks to push through barricades near the municipal office, leading to police lathicharges to disperse the crowd. Authorities have restricted access to the area, preventing outsiders from entering.

BNS orders were issued to maintain order as police dispersed the conflicting groups from both parties. Officers focused on detaining key leaders, including former MP Vanga Geetha, who was stopped at the scene. The police advised councilors in need of protection to request assistance.

The situation remains tense, with multiple cases filed against former minister Dadishetti Raja and YSRCP councilors for various offenses, including detaining others, obstructing votes, and assaulting an individual named Ramalingeswara Rao. As fears mount over the potential arrest of Dadishetti Raja, the tension in Tuni shows no sign of abating.