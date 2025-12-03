Tension flares up in Padarupalle

Nellore: Tension gripped RDT Colony in Padarupalle village of Nellore Rural mandal late on Monday after locals allegedly ransacked five houses belonging to suspected ganja smuggler Arava Kamakshi, who is believed to have played a key role in the conspiracy behind the murder of CPM leader and PNM Nellore Rural vice-president K. Penchalaiah.

According to sources, around 11 p.m., a large group of angry villagers entered Kamakshi’s houses and damaged furniture, electrical appliances and other household items. The residents were enraged over the brutal killing of Penchalaiah, who was considered an active and outspoken local leader. The mob reportedly acted in retaliation, accusing Kamakshi and his associates of operating a ganja network that had caused repeated disturbances in the area.

Upon receiving distress calls from the households, police teams rushed to the spot and managed to pacify the villagers. Officers engaged with the public, urging them to maintain calm and allow legal proceedings to take their course. To prevent further escalation, a police picket was immediately set up in the village.

Police had earlier arrested the prime accused in the case on Monday, a day after the murder, following a complaint lodged by Penchalaiah’s widow. The investigation into the conspiracy angle is still underway, and officials are verifying the involvement of additional suspects, including those linked to local ganja rackets.