Tension grips at Jana Sena party office in Mangalagiri as the police obstructs Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is preparing to tour the capital villages in the wake against the three capitals was blocked by police at his party office gate in Mangalgiri. The police held talks with the actor turned politician and appealed him not to go on your state the law and order issues. Against this backdrop, the police have deployed huge forces at the party office in Mangalgiri. A large number of activists and leaders reached the office.

Pawan asserted that it was unfair for the police to attack women and farmers who are protesting peacefully against the three capitals. He said that it is his duty to express solidarity to those injured in the agitation.

He levelled allegations against the government for being rude against the farmers who were fighting for justice. However, there is a confrontation between police and Jana Sena activists, which created the tension situation at Mangalagiri party office.

On the other hand, actor Naga Babu called at police and said that they would hold a tour in the Amaravati villages against the three capitals.