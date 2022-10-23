Tension grips at SV Puram Toll Plaza in Tirupati as students attack the staff

Tension was triggered at SV Puram Toll Plaza near Tirupati's Vadamalapet after they created a ruckus. However, the situation calmed down with the entry of the police.

Going into the details, Tamil Nadu law students are going to Chennai from Tirupati and arrived right at Vadmalapet Toll Plaza. As the fastags on their vehicles did not work there was a delay in toll payments. As a result, there was a huge traffic jam at the toll plaza.

The toll plaza staff said that there is a traffic jam and asked the students to pay the toll fee quickly. Against this backdrop, the youths got into an argument with the toll plaza staff and attacked them, which led the vehicles to stop in large numbers for more than an hour. Motorists and locals who lost their patience tried to please the students. However, they did not listen and misbehaved with them and attacked motorists.

The police who were informed about the clash reached the spot and resolved the issue. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.