Tension grips in Palanadu after YSRCP, TDP clashes over flexes

In the wake of Chandrababu's visit to Pedakurapadu constituency in Palanadu as part of Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki program, TDP workers erupted a large-scale flexi in Amaravati. However, the tension triggered yesterday as the YCP also put flexes in competition to protest Babu's Idemi Kharma tour to this state.



The ranks of the ruling party objected to the TDP's demand to remove the YSRCP flexes. With this, the police directed to remove the flexes of both the parties.



However, former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar came on the roads along with the activists and erupted TDP flexes once again, which led to tension again. The police ordered to remove the flexi and deployed forces in large numbers at major centres.