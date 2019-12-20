Tension in Amaravati as farmers intensified protests

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed in Mandadam and other villages in capital Amaravati on Friday evening as thousands of villagers intensified their protests after the GS Rao committee submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on decentralization of the capital and development of the State.

Thousands of farmers who gave their lands to the previous TDP government for construction of capital are furious over the three capitals idea mooted by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly recently. Since then, the farmers and thousands of villagers are unhappy and expressing anger on the present government and been protesting in the villages.

The report submitted by G N Rao committee on the development of the state on Friday has added fuel to the fire. The farmers were trying to march towards the Secretariat and the Assembly.

But, hundreds of police camped in the capital region for the past few days are trying to stop the angry villagers from going towards the Secretariat and the Assembly. Farmers are in dilemma over their lands since they stopped the cultivation of crops and been waiting for the construction of the capital and development of the villages.