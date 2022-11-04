Tension prevails at Ippatam village

Vijayawada: Tense situation prevailed in Ippatam village under Tadepalli manal in Guntur district on Friday over house demolition drive supposedly for the purpose of road widening works.

However, reacting to the incident, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in a statement alleged that the YSRCP government has been resorting to harassment of villagers as they offered venue for organising Jana Sena formation day celebrations.

Developing grudge over the attitude of villagers, the government served notices for demolition of houses for widening the road from existing 70 ft to 120 ft. Though the villagers approached High Court, the officials started the demolition drive on Friday in a vindictive manner, he alleged. He wondered what was the need for widening the road so hastily to 120 feet when even not an RTC bus is operated to the village.

In a strongly worded statement, the JSP chief said the YSRCP government is acting in a manner that it is the government of only those who voted for it and not of all the people of the state. He criticised the police for arresting Jana Sena activists and women who protested the demolitions.

Pawan said that when Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar visited the village two days ago and was addressing a meeting, the power supply was interrupted. He warned that the government will collapse with such actions.

Nadendla Manohar announced that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will visit Ippatam village on October 5, Saturday, to extend his support to villagers.