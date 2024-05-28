Cyber frauds loot Rs 2 lakh from man frightening that his money been transferred to terrorists

Hyderabad: Cyber criminals made a WhatsApp call in the middle of the night pretending to be crime branch police and extorted Rs 2 lakh from an old man stating that money has gone to terrorists from his account. According to the police, the cyber criminals made a WhatsApp video call to the retired employee.

As soon as he attended the call, a thug in police uniform appeared on the other side. He introduced himself as Crime Branch SI, Tilaknagar, Mumbai. He warned that what he was going to say was related to the internal security of the country and not to tell his wife.

Later, while continuing the conversation, he said that the RBI found that transactions had been made to terrorists from the bank account and the crime branch filed a complaint with the police, resulting in a case of money laundering. He warned that the RBI representatives will conduct an audit on the accounts, that the bank account has been frozen and that there is a possibility of arrest at any moment.

He said that to prevent all this from happening, RBI can manage the audit department and it will cost Rs.2 lakhs. The old man, who had already fallen into his trap, transferred Rs. 2 lakhs to his said account. After recovering from the shock the next day, he realized that he had been cheated and filed a complaint with the cyber crime police.