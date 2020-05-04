Tension prevails at Rajamahendravaram after an altercation between police and migrants

Tension prevailed at Godavari Matha statue on Godavari bund in Kovvur in the morning after police resorted to lathi-charge on migrant workers on Monday. This incident occurred when 300 migrant workers working in sand ramps came there with a demand to send them to their native places.

With this, the police and revenue officials tried to convince them but the trails went in vain. Meanwhile, the workers have attacked the police pelting stones on the police. To control the situation the police caned them. All the workers belong to Jharkhand and Bihar.

Later, revenue and police officials assured to send them to their native places in a special train and pacified the situation. After the relaxation of lockdown rules for the migrant workers, the labourers have flocked to the borders and created a ruckus staging protests and attacking the police leading into an altercation between police and migrants.