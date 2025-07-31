Live
Tensions grip in Nellore amid former CM YS Jagan visit
YSR Congress Party (YCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, arrived in Nellore amidst escalating tensions between...
YSR Congress Party (YCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, arrived in Nellore amidst escalating tensions between party activists and the police. Upon his arrival at the helipad, Reddy was warmly greeted by YCP representatives and party leaders, who accompanied him on his visit to the region.
YS Jagan's first stop was at Nellore Central Jail to meet former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who is currently incarcerated. Following this, he was scheduled to visit the residence of former MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy.
However, disruptions occurred at the AP Tourism Haritha Hotel as Prasanna Kumar Reddy and hundreds of his supporters gathered on the main road to welcome the YCP leader. The police intervened, blocking their path, which led to a tense standoff.
The situation escalated further when the police attempted to disperse the crowd. As the police used lathi-charge to control the situation, Prasanna Kumar Reddy was forcibly made to sit on the road, along with other YCP members. The protest continued with the former MLA accusing the police of unnecessary aggression, as the group had been walking in compliance with prior police instructions.
The situation remained tense as Reddy proceeded with his schedule.