Tenure of Director (Ops) of APEPDCL gets extension

Visakhapatnam: The government has issued an order extending the tenure of B Ramesh Prasad, who is serving as Director (Operations) of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) for another year.

Ramesh Prasad took over as Director (Operations) of APEPDCL in 2020. In recognition of his remarkable services, the state government has decided to extend his tenure till January 2024. The officers, employees and leaders of various unions congratulated Ramesh Prasad in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.