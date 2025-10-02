Teppotsavam cancelled

Vijayawada: The annual Teppotsavam (Celestial Swan Boat Ride) of Sri Kanaka Durga Devi and Sri Malleswara Swamy, scheduled as part of the grand conclusion of the 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations on October 2 (Thursday), has been cancelled due to heavy flood inflows in the Krishna River and rising water levels at the Prakasam Barrage. More than 6 lakh cusecs of floodwater is coming from the upstream projects to the Prakasam Barrage.

Despite thorough arrangements by the Kanaka Durga Temple authorities in coordination with the Water Resources Department, officials indicated that holding the traditional river procession would not be safe. The department refused to grant the NOC for the event but allowed the performance of special poojas on processional idols placed on a Hamsa Vahanam (swan-shaped boat), without the customary river ride.

For the past five years, except in the year 2023, the Teppotsavam has been repeatedly cancelled due to floods and COVID-19 restrictions. In previous years, rituals were performed with idols on specially decorated boats at the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam, while the actual river ride did not take place. However, Teppotsavam was held in the year 2023, though heavy flood inflows to the Prakasam Barrage.

Even last year (2024), the Teppotsavam was not conducted, though special rituals were held for the processional idols. This year marks the sixth consecutive year the traditional river procession has been suspended. The Hamsavahana Seva, popularly known as Teppotsavam, is considered a celestial celebration of devotion and divinity.

Every year, lakhs of devotees gather at Durga Ghat to witness the beautifully decorated swan-shaped float carrying the divine couple across the Krishna River. Traditionally, the float circumambulates the waters three times, symbolizing the journey through the three worlds (Trilokas), blessing devotees with peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment.