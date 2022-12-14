TGV Group donates `50L to Mallikarjuna Anna Satram

Kurnool: Former Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh and TDP Kurnool Parliament in-charge TG Bharat on Tuesday donated Rs 50 lakh to Sri Mallikarjuna Anna Satram Sangam at Srisailam on behalf of TGV Group of Industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said that donating an amount for a good cause gives immense pleasure. The Mallikarjuna Anna Satram members approached him and briefed him on the activities being undertaken by them at Srisailam and sought some financial help. He hailed the service being rendered by the Satram members and handed them over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh. The TDP Kurnool constituency in-charge Bharat said that the TGV Group would always be at the forefront to serve the people and the organisations that work for a good cause. "I felt so happy to hand over the donation to the organisers of Sri Mallikarjuna Anna Satram doing service to devotees at the sacred temple town," said Bharat.

Committee members Illuri Lakshmaiah and Mididoddi Shyam Sundar have expressed their thanks to to TG Venkatesh and TG Bharat for their noble gesture. They said that they were constructing Anna Satram at the temple premises. They said the construction would be completed by next March.

Other members Balusa Sriramulu, Somisetty Sai Kishore and others were also present.