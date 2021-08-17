Thank You Jagan Mavayya: Vidya Kanuka overwhelms school children

P Gannavaram (East Godavari):It was a sort of nostalgic experience for Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as he sat in a class along with the students soon after launching the Jaganna Vidya Kanuka on Monday.

Wishing them all the very best in their studies in the new transformed atmosphere, the Chief Minister inspected the school building and the quality of facilities provided ZPP High School at P Gannavaram in East Godavari district.

He tasted water from the water filter. He inspected English labs. He wrote 'All the very best' on the green board with a piece of chalk wishing the students on the first day of the academic year.

Later, addressing a meeting and interacting with the children, the Chief Minister said that the government had decided to reopen the schools as per instructions of the WHO and ICMR.

He said the students could not attend physical classes for almost two years following the corona pandemic but now that the positivity rate was below 10 per cent and since all teachers were vaccinated, the government has decided to reopen the schools taking all necessary health precautions. Only two students per bench and not more than 25 per class were being allowed.

The body temperature of students was being checked and provision for hand sanitisation was made.

The CM said over 47.32 lakh students would get school kits. Pre-primary classes, one and two, would be the foundation and then it will be foundation plus.

Schools up to class VIII will be known as pre-high schools and schools up to class 12 as high schools. Not just that there will be only one teacher per subject, he added.

As he interacted with the children, he got a big thanks from them who were invited on to the dais. They said: "Thank You Jagan Mavayya."

The Chief Minister also interacted with differently-abled children and inspected the facilities being provided to them.