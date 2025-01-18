Thank you, Mr PM

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X handle on Friday to express his support for theVisakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP). He wrote, “The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of Andhra Pradesh. This decision reflects our understanding of the steel sector's importance in building Atmanirbhar Bharat."

In response, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his grati-tude to the Prime Minister for approving a financial support package of Rs 11,440 crore to revive the Vizag Steel Plant. Naidu also thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Steel Minister HD Kumaras-wamy for their "constant support" and positive response.

Naidu stated, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi for his unwavering support to the steel plant, which will con-tribute to the Prime Minister's vision of nation-building as part of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Viksit Andhra (Developed Andhra Pra-desh).” He went on to say that it was an emotional and proud moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh, as the Union Government's decision was a result of the state's persistent efforts since the formation of the NDA government.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that January 17 (Friday) would be remembered as a historic day "etched in steel" for Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that the VSP, or Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL), is more than just an industrial facility; it is a symbol of the struggles and spirit of the people of the state. “This was not merely an election promise; it was a deeply personal commitment we were determined to honor. Good days are ahead for Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu concluded. Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohan Naidu also thanked the Prime Minister, Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, recalling how the NDA government had previously come to the aid of VSP when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. He noted that at that time, Naidu was the Chief Minister, and his father K Yerran Naidu was the Union Minister. Ramamohan Naidu expressed his pride in being part of the current cabinet when the Prime Minister again sanctioned a special package for VSP.