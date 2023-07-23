  • Menu
The flood woes in Flooded mandals

The flood woes of VR Puram, Koonavaram, Chintoor, Devipatnam, and Etapaka mandals under the Alluri Sitarama Raju district are indescribable.

Last year three floods made their situation worse. Satyanarayana from Etapaka expressed that we are living underwater for half of the year, reflecting the situation there. The locals say that the rainy season has come and they are afraid of losing their lives.

The Gandi Pochamma temple in Devipatnam mandal in Polavaram flood areas was completely submerged. The top of the gopuram is now slightly visible as the water level has dropped a bit since Saturday evening. The revenue and police officials informed that those who come to the temple should come only after the flood subsides completely.

