Theatre lovers relish ‘Satya Harischandra’

Vijayawada: Andhra Arts Academy and Sarada Kalasamithi jointly presented the celebrated mythological play Satya Harischandra on Wednesday evening at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall, drawing theatre lovers into a world of timeless values and poetic grandeur. For generations, mythological verse dramas have been a unique cultural treasure, admired for their powerful stories, majestic costumes, and lyrical dialogues. Though there are voices that claim this art form is losing its audience, the performance of Satya Harischandra proved otherwise, demonstrating that the charm of verse drama continues to endure when artistes bring passion and depth to the stage.

Originally penned by the legendary Balijepalli Lakshmikanta Kavi, the play remains one of the most popular works in Telugu theatre. The immortal verses, some of which were also contributed by the eminent poet Jashuva, continue to resonate deeply with audiences, carrying both artistic beauty and moral strength.

The evening’s cast brought these immortal characters to life with remarkable artistry. Dr Naralasetty Ravi Kumar gave a dignified portrayal of Harischandra, while Dr G Ratnasri’s performance as Chandramathi was moving and expressive. Achanta Balaji Naidu, as Viswamitra, delivered a commanding act, while Gurrapusla Srinu’s Nakshatraka and M Jawahar Babu’s Kalahakanthi added liveliness. Other memorable roles included Darsi Srinivasarao Gupta as Satya Keerthi, Dr TV Narayana as Veerabhahu, and Babu as Lohita. Musical support by Ch Nageswara Rao, K Sattibabu, Veera Raju, and K Pydeswara Rao enriched the performance, while costumes designed by Srinivasa Rao enhanced the visual appeal of the production.

On this occasion, senior politician Varla Ramaiah, the chief guest, presented awards to artistes Kommuri Nageswara Rao, Ratnasri, Jawahar Babu, and Achanta Balaji Naidu, in memory of stalwarts Ramanuja Suri, Matangi Vijaya Raju, Yagnanarayana, and Bangaru Padma. The event was graced by prominent dignitaries including Neelam Durga Rao, Secretary of Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam & Andhra Arts Academy; Azam, representing Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam, Dogiparthy Sankara Rao, President of Sarada Kalasamithi; and MRS Prakasa Rao, Convenor of Sarada Kalasamithi, who together reaffirmed their support for sustaining classical theatre.