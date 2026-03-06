AP to encourage families to have more than two kids

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced that Andhra Pradesh will actively encourage families to have more than two children as part of a new Population Management Policy to be implemented from April 1.

The draft policy will be placed in the public domain for one month for consultations before final implementation from April 1, with a review after one year.

Making a statement in this regard in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the objective of the new Population Growth Policy is to increase the State’s population growth rate. He said the Total Fertility Rate [(TFR)-- the average number of children a woman would have during her reproductive years (15–49) if she followed current age-specific fertility rates] has declined to 1.5 and the government is targeting an increase of TFE to 2.1, the replacement level required to sustain demographic balance. Stating that “population is a blessing, not a burden,” Naidu said Andhra Pradesh must reverse the declining birth trend to avoid future workforce shortages and economic slowdown.

He also warned that if southern states continue to record low population growth, they could face disadvantages in future parliamentary delimitation exercises. Under the new policy, the state government will provide Rs 25,000 at the birth second child onwards, Rs 1,000 per month for five years, and free education up to 18 years. A “Nutrition–Education–Security” package will also be extended. In addition, 12 months of parental leave will be granted, including two months of paternity leave.

The Chief Minister observed that fertility rates are falling in countries such as Japan, South Korea and Italy, leading to ageing populations and economic strain. He said Andhra Pradesh must act early to prevent a similar situation.

According to 2023 estimates, the State records 6.7 lakh births annually. If current trends continue, 23 per cent of the population will be elderly by 2047. To address this, the state government plans to establish special geriatric wards in every district, conduct fortnightly clinics in 175 community health centres, and create a Silver Skills Registry to engage 50,000 retired professionals.

The policy also includes support for couples facing fertility issues through a Maternity Centre of Excellence and provision of IVF services in government hospitals under the PPP model. Measures will be taken to reduce teenage pregnancies and improve maternal health outcomes.

Highlighting women’s economic participation, Naidu said female workforce participation stands at 31 per cent; increasing it to 59 per cent could raise the State’s GSDP by 15 per cent. Plans include childcare centres, pink toilets, She-cabs, and working women’s hostels, including a Rs 172 crore facility in Visakhapatnam.

Calling demographic decline a serious long-term challenge, the Chief Minister said proactive population growth is essential for economic strength, social stability, and political relevance.