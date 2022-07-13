'Theory of relativity mentioned in 1,000-yr-old Vedic books'

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer and SV Vedic University acting Vice-Chancellor AV Dharma Reddy has asserted that the famous theory of relativity propounded by renowned scientist Albert Einstein was mentioned in various Vedic texts and puranas some thousands of years ago itself.

Addressing at the TTD-run SV Vedic University 17th foundation day celebrations here on Tuesday, the EO said the Uttarayana and Dakshinayana analysis emerged much earlier than Einstein findings.

The celebrations began with a traditional note of conducting of Navagrahamakha Sri Sudarshan Paramatmaka Yagam and Purnahuthi in which the EO participated.

TTD EO exhorted the Vedic students to achieve proficiency in English and Hindi also along with Vedic studies to reach out knowledge and technology bases across the world and become ambassadors of intellect. He said he learnt a lot from Vedic Pundits' committee formed during the Covid-19 season for introducing spiritual programmes like Parayanam, mass chanting of slokas from epics Ramayana, Mahabhratha and also Purnas and opined that Vedic studies were tougher than medical studies.

Among others, he highlighted the impact of Vedic and Puranic studies like Navagrahas etc. on peace, nature, humanity and urged students to practice Yoga daily to keep themselves fit physically and mentally.

A new Vice Chancellor the Vedic University would soon be appointed, he said. Chief guest Dr Lakshmi Prasanna Anjaneya Sharma from Puducherry University said the Vedic students should study Vedas not for mere employment but to know the essence and deeper meanings of Vedas.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi also spoke. Thereafter, the TTD EO presented books and Pattu Vastrams to students. He also unveiled the academic calendar for the year 2022-23 and the Brahma Gosha CD prepared by late Agnihotram Srinivasacharyulu.

University Registrar Acharya Radhe Shyam, Dean Dr Phani Yajneswara Yajulu, Acharya Phani Kumar and SVBC CEO Shanmukha Kumar were also present.