There is no one who does not know NTR says Purandeshwari

Says NTR was praised for making his own mark in the fields of cinema and politics

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh BJP State president Purandeshwari said that NTR is not only a hero of one generation but an ideal hero for all generations. He was praised for making his own mark in the fields of cinema and politics. NTR commemorative coin was released by President Draupadi Murmu in Delhi on Monday. Purandeshwari and Venkateswara Rao couple attended this programme.

On this occasion, Purandeshwari said that releasing the commemorative coin is a great honor for NTR. She said that there is no one who does not know NTR. "NTR contributed a lot to the welfare of women. She said that women should have right in property. A women's university has been established in Tirupati.

