There is significant increase in number of Tigers in AP; Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Forest Minister Peddireddy said that the number of tigers in Andhra Pradesh has increased significantly. He explained that about 75 tigers are roaming in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the tigers are roaming around using the Seshachalam forest area as a corridor and they are also moving towards Papikondalu.

The minister was speaking at a program organised at SV Animal Show Hall in Tirupati on the occasion of International Tiger Day. It is explained that the number of tigers has increased by 60 percent compared to the number of tigers in 2018.

The minister said that the largest tiger reserve in India is between Nagarjanasagar and Srisailam. The officials have advised the forest department officials to take more measures to increase the number of tigers.