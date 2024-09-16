Thief held, booty worth Rs 17 lakh recovered

Nellore: Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man involved in various thefts and recovered 280 gm gold ornaments, 100 gm silver items and one motorcycle, all worth Rs 17 lakh from him.

The accused was identified as M Satish Kumar of Vavilla village, Vidavaluru mandal in the district. Briefing the media here on Sunday, Nellore Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao said the accused stole 30 gm gold ornaments from the house of M Chittemma at Pallepadu village, Indukurupet mandal on July 27, when the house was locked. On May 14, the accused stole 96 gm gold ornaments from O Ashok Kumar’s house in Amancherla village of Venkatachalam mandal, while the victim and his family members were sleeping outside the house.

On August 28, the accused decamped with 60 gm gold ornaments and Rs 1.75 lakh cash from the house of Vemala Tirupatamma as she along with her children was sleeping outside the house.

On September 12, the accused has stolen 100 gm gold ornaments from the handbag of one J Lakshmi Prasanna at RTC main bus stand while she was waiting for the bus.

The DSP stated that following the complaints lodged by the victims, Nellore Rural CI G Venu registered a case and launched investigation with the help of CCS police. They arrested Satish Kumar, who was moving suspiciously on the outskirts of Nellore city on Sunday. CCS ASI Venkaiah, headconstables SD Varis and G Baskar and others were present.