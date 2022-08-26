Thief tries to steal money from ATM in Vijayawada, foiled by a security guard

A thief tried to loot a bank ATM located in Vijayawada on Thursday. However, the thief fled from the spot after the vigilant was alerted.



Going into the details, a thief wearing black clothes and a monkey cap broke into the ATM in Vijayawada and tried to break the teller machine. In this order, the ATM door was opened and the alarm, which was installed in the ATM rung.

As the security guard immediately entered and tried to arrest the assailant, the accused fled away after a slight scuffle. On the complaint of the security guard, the Kothapet police have registered a case and are investigating.