This Ugadi will herald a new era, says Pawan

Pithapuram(Kakinada district): Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said that this Ugadi will mark the beginning of a new era and the NDA alliance will achieve a historic victory in Andhra Pradesh. He said that he is contesting as MLA from Pithapuram with the blessings of Goddess Purhuthika. He expressed confidence that the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance will form the government in the state with God's grace. Pawan rented a house near Chebrolu village of Gollaprolu mandal in Pithapuram constituency and entered the house.

A special puja and Ugadi celebrations were held at his new rented residence on the occasion of the Ugadi on Tuesday. Veda pandits recited Panchangam which Pawan listened along with cadre.

Later, he said that he wanted all the farmers in the state to be safe from this new year. He wished that the employees would get regular salaries every month. It is hoped that employment opportunities will increase for the youth and the working class. He said that he had prayed Goddess for the farmers to get a good price for the harvested crop.

Pawan Kalyan's brother and JSP leader Konidela Nagendra Babu, Pithapuram constituency TDP in-charge S V S N Varma, BJP leader B Krishnam Raju and others were present.

Meanwhile, TDP leader and Narasapuram former MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju came to Chebrolu village in Gollaprolu mandal and met Pawan Kalyan. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that he had come to wish Pawan on the occasion of Ugadi. He said that they are asking the people to remove Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is running an anarchic government in AP, from power.

Krishna Raju claimed that some people thought that no one was for him but TDP and Jana Sena are with him will continue to support him. He said that he would win the election and step into the legislature.

The former MP promised that he would always be available to people.

He said that it would be clear soon which seat he would contest. He said he had requested Jana Sena chief Pawan to campaign for him. He said that Pawan responded very positively and promised to campaign for his success.