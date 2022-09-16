Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy flays TDP, alleges of ignoring development of the state

A short discussion was held in the AP Assembly on the topic of industrial development, investments and economic development. On this occasion, YSRCP MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy said that Chandrababu ignored the development during the five years and alleged that the establishment of industries is limited to paper only and blaming his failures on YSRCP government.



Chandrababu did nothing but debt and no development. Lakhs of crores were burdened on the people of the state. He alleged Chandrababu and of cheating Capital farmers. The MLA said that CM Jagan paid those debts with a big heart and opined that every rupee in the state is being distributed to the people.



On the other hand, Abbaiah Chowdhury said that the welfare schemes in AP are implemented irrespective of parties and alleged that the previous government was limited to looting and hiding. He enraged the over section of media for spreading false news on debts and opined that central government itself has clarified on the debts. "Visakhapatnam is being developed as a startup hub. CM is working hard to bring industries to the state," Abbaiah Chowdhury said.