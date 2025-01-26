Those who commit mistakes will not be spared: Home Minister

Visakhapatnam : Irrespective of whether a person is associated with politics or not, he or she will be punished if mistakes are committed, pointed out Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. After visiting the juvenile home for girls near Visakha Valley School here on Saturday, the Minister said that even if any person goes for political renunciation, he or she cannot escape from law based on the mistakes committed. Referring to YSR Congress Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation from politics, the Minister said that either an ‘axe’ would have appeared in his dream or he would have had a hint from the intelligence that he would be the next target.

Earlier, the Minister examined the present situation in the juvenile girls home, interacted with the girls and enquired about their issues. Further, Anitha informed that there are 56 girls in the home. Two girls were sent to their home by the authorities recently, she informed.

The girls are getting trained in various fields along with education. However, some girls are suffering from psychological issues and they are under the supervision of doctors, she said.

Speaking about the allegations made by the YSRCP leaders, the Home Minister stated that there is no need to politicise every incident, that too involving juvenile girls. Most of the time, she said that the YSRCP’s ‘X’ handle is filled with 80 per cent of mistakes and lies. She informed that the girls would leave the juvenile home only if they were granted legal permission from courts.