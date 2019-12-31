Trending :
Thought of 3 capitals a foolish one: BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana

Kadapa : While finding fault with the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy related to shifting capital from Amaravathi, BJ P state president K. Lakshminarayana said chief minister lonely cannot to take such dare step as there are several issues linked with capital issue.

Addressing press conference here on Tuesday he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has no clarity over shifting of capital as he being misguided in that aspect. Thought of shifting capital is a foolish one it is better to CM change his mind set over the issue" he said. Pointing out the credibility of chief minister for adopting double standards related to development of farming community the BJP leader recalled that during 2019 electioneering Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that his party will ensure all round development of farmers it has emerged to power in the elections, but now acting against his promise by supressing the farmers agitation. He said that BJP will extend all support to the on going agitation by farmers in Amaravathi.

Former minister C. Adinarayana Reddy said there will be no use with shifting of High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool instead such move will leads regional differences between two areas. He said that it will be a mindless decision in shifting capital to Visakhapatnam it was abnormally developed two decades ago. BJP district president Srinath Reddy and others were present.

