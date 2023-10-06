Thousands of children take part in ‘Space Walk’

Rajamahendravaram: A ‘Space Walk’ rally was organised on the occasion of ‘World Space Week’ in which thousands of students took part at Nandam Ganiraju Junction on Thursday. The celebrations will be held till October 8.

Sriharikota SDSC Group Director P Gopikrishna, SHAR General Manager (LSSF) N Vijayakumar, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Rajamahendri Women’s College Chairman TK Visvesvara Reddy and others were present.

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, he called for making World Space Week Celebrations a grand success. A tumultuous rally proceeded to Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram via Kambala Cheruvu and Devi Chowk.

Students of Trips School and Future Kids School impressed the viewers with the Army Band. Students of Rajamahendri Women’s Degree College displayed a 70-metre length national flag.

ISRO SDSC Head (Budget) Leela Naga Srinivas, ISRO scientists, and staff, Higher Education RJD P Krishna, Intermediate Education RJD Sharada, Dy Inspector of Schools Dilip Kumar, Aditya Educational Institutions Director SP Gangireddy along with representatives of

various educational institutions Bala Tripura Sundari, T Nagaratnam, P Kalyan Reddy, Ravichandra, A Ramesh, PN Suresh, Mega Chowdary, Rajahmundry Press Club Honorary President M Srirammurthy, President K Parthasaradhi and others were present.

An exhibition of rockets and other scientific equipment will be held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram under the auspices of ISRO for three days from Friday, and arrangements are being made so that 10,000 students can watch the exhibition

every day.