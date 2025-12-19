'No PUC, no fuel': Queues thin out at fuel stations

With fewer vehicles rolling in and enforcement teams stationed at entrances, petrol pumps across the national capital on Thursday wore a quieter look as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into force to curb worsening air pollution.

At several fuel stations, vehicles were seen queued up as pollution certificates were checked, while some motorists without documents were turned away, prompting a few to make phone calls for help. At a Janpath petrol pump, Mukesh Kumar said the rules were justified but also questioned how people could be expected to stop using vehicles bought with hard-earned money.

Another consumer at the pump supported the move, saying the rule was necessary to control pollution.

A DTC in charge, JD Sharma, deployed at a petrol pump, said checks were being carried out manually as there were no cameras at the location.

"We are checking pollution certificates and noting down vehicle details, which will be shared with the department concerned," he said. At the Delhi-Noida border, DTC sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar was seen checking vehicles for BS-VI compliance and valid PUC certificates.

He said officials were using devices to verify whether vehicles met BS-VI standards and turning back those that did not.

"The number of such vehicles is low today due to increased awareness," Kumar said, adding that fines worth around Rs 10,000 had been imposed for PUC violations since morning.

Petrol pumps reported a visible dip in footfall.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said while the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule may cause inconvenience to people, it is a collective moral responsibility to ensure that all vehicles are tested and certified for pollution.

Gupta said no vehicle would be allowed to refuel in the city without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, stressing that strict enforcement is necessary to curb worsening air quality.

"People are facing inconvenience, but every vehicle running in Delhi must operate without causing pollution. It is our collective moral responsibility to ensure our vehicles are PUC-certified," she said.